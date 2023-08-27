PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for the person or people responsible for the death of a man whom officers found early Sunday morning.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said it received a call for a welfare check in the 5100 block of Indian Head Hwy. around 3:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the location the found the man outside. It was clear he had been hurt. Police said he was “suffering from trauma.” He died there.

Detectives asked anyone with information that could help them to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. People also can provide information using the P3 Tips app.