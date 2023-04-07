PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County parents spoke out after a woman was fired for physically abusing children at a daycare center.

Parents at the Oxon Hill Center for Early Learning were frustrated after learning about accusations that an employee harmed two students.

The daycare said that the employee was fired immediately, but some parents still didn’t feel safe.

“It shouldn’t have never happened. How did it happen? Everyone has an off day but it shouldn’t happen, it’s kids,” Ledarra White said.

White said she was surprised when she saw several videos of an employee picking up and slamming kids to the ground at her 3-year-old son’s daycare.

“My son has been here for 2 years, and I’ve never had any issues, but to wake up to this is… ridiculous,” White said.

“To see that on my day off and the first place I’m seeing is through social media instead of the school. It’s disgusting,” she added.

The school sent a letter to parents which said, in part, “We take seriously the safety of our children; therefore upon being informed of the video, we immediately took action. The employee was fired.”

The center reported the incident to police, the office of Child Protective Services and the Office of Childcare.

“I don’t feel safe, and I have to go to work, and I have to think of — is my child safe or is someone putting their hands on him, and that’s not fair,” White said.

The daycare said the employee’s criminal and child abuse background check was clear before hiring her.

Parents wanted to see her held accountable.

“Those are innocent kids that didn’t ask for anything. They come to school for a learning environment and somewhere safe while their parents are away at work and it’s not fair,” White said.

Prince George’s County Police was investigating the incident.