PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said Tuesday they were looking for a killer or killers after officers found a woman shot to death in an apartment in the College Park area.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said Tiffany Ward, 28, died in her apartment in the 6200 block of Westchester Park Dr. Officers found her around 8:45 a.m. on May 18.

The police department said a reward of up to $25,000 was available for information leading to an arrest and indictment in Ward’s killing. The number to contact detectives is (301) 516-2512. People also can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online to provide information, or use the P3 Tips app. The case number is 23-0029404.