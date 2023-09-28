PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Officers found a woman shot and killed inside a home on Thursday afternoon, the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said.

PGPD said in a post that officers were called to the 200 block of Harry S Truman Dr. around 3:45 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a woman inside a residence where she had been shot. She died there.

Police were still working to establish any suspects and determine a motive, PGPD said in the post around 5:20 p.m.

Anyone with any information should call 1-866-411-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.