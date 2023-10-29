PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Greenbelt Police Department said a woman was groped at a park on Saturday evening.

Police said a woman told them that at around 7:20 p.m., she was walking around Buddy Attick Park, between the Greenhill entrance and playground area, when she was approached and grabbed from behind by a man.

The woman said the man groped her private areas before fleeing towards the parking lot.

Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to contact the police at (301) 474-7200.