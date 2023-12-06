PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department said a woman was hit and killed by a car on Tuesday morning.

On December 5 at about 6:25 a.m., police responded to the area of Riggs Road and Ruatan Street for a collision involving a pedestrian.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had been hit by a car while attempting to cross the road. She was transported to the hospital where she died.

The woman was identified as 54-year-old Rosa Guzman of Adelphi.

The involved driver remained on the scene and was not injured.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.