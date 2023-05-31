Close-up details of the inside of the windshield is cracked due to an accident with another vehicle, severely. (Getty Images)

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said it was looking into a two-car crash in Upper Marlboro Wednesday that killed the driver of one car and hurt three other people, including a 1-year-old boy who was in the car with her.

Troopers said the wreck happened shortly before 6 a.m. along part of Largo Road. Investigators said Angelica Cepero, 30, of Bowie was driving a car that crossed the double yellow lines and hit an oncoming car. Cepero died there. Medics took a 1-year-old boy who was in the back seat of Cepero’s car to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. for treatment of his injuries.

Two men, ages 52 and 21, who were in the other car were hurt. Medics took them University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center in Largo.

MSP said trooper still were looking into the cause of the crash.