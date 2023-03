PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A woman had critical injuries after a shooting in Suitland Tuesday afternoon. A man also was hurt in the shooting.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said the shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. in the 2300 block of Brooks Dr. Officers said they found the woman shot in the hallway of an apartment building there. The man who was shot went to Suitland High School for help.

(Ya-Marie Sesay/DC News Now)

No students or faculty members were involved in the incident.