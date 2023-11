PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Two local schools go on lockdown after a woman was shot on Monday.

The shooting happened in the Springhill Court area. The woman was transported to a hospital by helicopter.

At the time of the shooting, Dora Kennedy French Immersion School and Greenbelt Middle and Elementary Schools were placed on a temporary lockdown as a precautionary measure.

The lockdowns were lifted soon after the shooting.