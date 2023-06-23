PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The rise in youth crime in Prince George’s County had violence interrupters speaking out on the need for more resources to tackle youth the issue.

“We need to definitely address this sooner than later because it seemed like it was getting worse and worse,” said Anthony J. Wilson, executive director of Fully Restoring Every Son’s Hope (FRESH).

Prince George’s County Police arrested four teens, a 16-year-old, two 15-year-olds, and a 14-year-old for attempting to carjack a woman in Oxon Hill on Wednesday. The victim’s KIA had a steering wheel lock preventing the teens from being able to take the car. Police said the teens drove off in another stolen vehicle and were later found by police after a foot chase. Law enforcement said they also found two loaded guns. The 16-year-old is charged as an adult.

Teenagers committing carjackings is a trend in Prince George’s County, and with many out of school this summer there’s a fear it could get worse.

“I think we need more programs need more things for them to do, so much idle time again, especially for the summertime. It’s going to spike up even more,” said Prince Hamn, CEO of Making A Difference, a youth mentoring program.

Hamn and Wilson work heavily with the youth in the county trying to push them in a more positive direction but they both said there are a lot of factors that contribute to why the youth turn to crime.

“A lot of them [suffer] just from a lot of trauma and poverty,” said Hamn. we need to allocate for the resources, we need more jobs for them, things like that because they do a lot of things because they need money,” he continued.

“What we see as a community is the ripple effect of what the anger is inside them because no one has ever sought to seek the resolution to whatever’s going on with them,” said Wilson.

For Making A Difference, Hamn goes directly into the communities to address the youth, he visits juveniles that are incarcerated and families that have lost loved ones to gun violence in the community.

FRESH is also very hands-on in the community working with the youth. Now they’re looking into involving the individuals people look up to in their very own neighborhood.

“We need to find those influencers in the community and bring them to the table so they can bring those other individuals, and we can just probably stop this violence and decrease these carjackings,” said Wilson.

Despite all the work their doing, they need help from leaders in the county. Hamn said more resources like jobs and activities to keep the younger generation are needed.

Also funding to keep programs like Making A Difference, and FRESH to keep going.

“I could do a lot with me, but I can do even more with us right so when we come together, we can be even more stronger,” said Hamn.