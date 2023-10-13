HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Runners and walkers were ready to make their way through Driskell Park on Saturday, Oct. 14 for the annual Hyattsville Zombie Run.

The event, which features three races (a 1K Family Fun Run, a 1 Mile Kids Run, and a USATF certified 5K), raises money for the community’s schools. The Hyattsville Elementary School PTA is the host of the event. Donations to it help buy art supplies, instruments, and classroom supplies. They also fund teacher appreciation efforts, school beautification, and more.

The schedule for the day looks like this:

7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. — Race day registration and packet pick-up

8:45 a.m. — 1K Family Fun Run

9:05 a.m. — 1M Kids’ Challenge

9:30 a.m. — 5K Zombie Run

10:30ish a.m. — Awards ceremony (at the conclusion of the 5K)

Driskell Park is located at 3911 Hamilton St. People can park at the Hyattsville municipal lot across from the City Building (4310 Gallatin St.). Hyattsville is providing a free shuttle bus from the parking lot to the race.

If you prefer to take Metro, the race starting line is a 20-minute walk from the West Hyattsville Metro Station on the Green Line.