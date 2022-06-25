HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — “I’m about to sign into law bipartisan safety measures, gun safety legislation, and time is of the essence. Lives will be saved,” President Joe Biden said.

President Biden has signed the first and most effective gun violence bill in decades.

The legislation will toughen background checks for young gun buyers, keep firearms from more domestic violence offenders and help states put in place laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people who may be dangerous.

” I was there 30 years ago, the last time this nation passed meaningful gun safety laws, and I’m here today for the most significant law to be passed since then, for the last 30 years,” Biden said.

After recent mass shootings in New York, Texas, and even here in the DMV, people think this bill is long overdue but are happy for it to finally occur.

“So we’re not normally a fan of gun control that keeps, you know, guns out of law-abiding citizens’ ends, but something needs to be done and I feel like this is a step in the right direction,” Owner of MD Arsenal Richard Dudley said.

But on the other hand, some people feel the laws already created need to be more heavily enforced and there is still plenty of work to do.

“It’s always been against the law to kill somebody and it still is and I’m not sure how much more legislation is going to help that situation,” Philip Andrews said.

“I know there’s much more work to do, and I’m never going to give up, but this is a monumental day,” Biden said.

The cost of the bill will also help boost mental health programs and aid schools.