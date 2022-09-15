Teachers in Washington County, Maryland are taking on post-pandemic challenges in the classroom.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Students in the Maryland region have been back in the classroom for a few weeks now. This academic year coming out of COVID has had its challenges.

The pandemic underscored how important broadband is for students to support digital learning for student mental health and emotional well-being. County commissions and school boards help set the direction for public education… as parents, teachers and students emerge from the pandemic.

“Washington county had its challenges during the pandemic just like every other school system, but I think that our teachers and our senior staff all pulled together,” said Linda Murray, member of the Washington County school board.

Murray said that teachers saw the pandemic disruption as an opportunity to actually grow.

“We developed new programs,” said Murray. “We developed new ways of using technology, and now we’ve never stopped.”

Maryland’s General Assembly passed a multi-billion dollar education package with an emphasis on first-rate facilities. The legislative initiative from the state capital spotlights special education, children in poverty and career and technical education.

In Washington County, three of the seven members of the school board will face voters in November. All five members of the board of commissioners will stand for election.