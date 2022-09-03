Purple Line contractors could walk away from job; could cause delays

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A labor agreement has been reached to complete the Purple Line construction, and it’s expected to ramp up after Labor Day.

“It’s good to always expand transportation throughout the city,” said one rider. “I think it’s pretty good what they’re doing. They should keep it up.”

While this is good news for hundreds of construction workers who recently signed a labor agreement to complete the project, not everyone feels the same.

“Anywhere I guess within a mile of a purple line stop, the cost of housing will go up’ said another ride. “And it’s already too high in this area.”

The project is expected to be completed fall 2026.