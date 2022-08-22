FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — If you’ve felt overworked at your place of employment, you definitely are not alone.

Workplace culture has taken a drastic turn due to the coronavirus pandemic, and a number of people seem to be saying “no” to hustle culture, defined by the term “quiet quitting.” The trend, which emerged on TikTok, involves employees doing only what is required of them at the workplace.

According to a recent study done by ResumeBuilder.com, 21% of workers are “quiet quitting,” saying they only will do the bare minimum now.

Patty McDonald, Manager of Business, Employment and Training Programs at the Frederick County American Job Center, said the trend isn’t really new.

“People want to have more life-work balance. They want flexibility at work, and they want to be treated well. They want to be fairly compensated,” said McDonald.

Dasha Ali recently quit her job. She said she was unhappy, so she found a new one.

“I’m excited about, like, the environment I’m going to be in. It’s going to be hybrid, I’m going to have a flex schedule, so I’m really excited about that,” said Ali.

Eugene Sehwallenberg Jr. said he’s using the American Job Center to turn his life around and start a new work journey.

“People in the trucking business quit because of the coronavirus. They’re like 80,000 truckers short now, and so it seemed like a good opportunity. I enjoy driving,” said Sehwallenberg.

The Frederick County American Job Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.