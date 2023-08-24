Civil rights officials say high-ranking corporal sent out racist meme about Floyd but allowed to retire with state benefits

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — A racist George Floyd meme that forced the early retirement of a Maryland State Police corporal is bringing fire to state officials for allowing the high-ranking official to retire with benefits.

Civil rights leaders held a protest on Wednesday at the state home of Maryland Gov. Wes Moore. He has not commented on the controversial meme sent out three years ago by Cpl. Jason Oros eight days after Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police.

Carl Snowden, with the Caucus of African American Leaders, was at the protest and said he seethes whenever he sees the meme. It shows a naked Black man sitting on Floyd’s neck as a mirror of what former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin did to cause his death.

“It’s just a racist act,” Snowden said. “Can you imagine demeaning someone? Someone who’s been murdered by police officers?”

Maryland State Police officials released a statement that said Oros’ actions fail to “align with the established standards of conduct that are required of a Maryland State trooper.”

State officials forced Oros to retire in “poor standing,” according to the statement, but civil rights leaders say that they aren’t happy that the only “real punishment” is losing his retired police identification and retirement badge.

“There are certain things we won’t tolerate,” Snowden said. “One of them is Black people being disrespected by law enforcement officials who Black taxpayers pay for, by the way.”

Dionna Maria Lewis knows about the purported state police culture. She’s suing the agency on behalf of the Maryland’s first Black deputy fire marshal who is alleging a racist culture that harassed and discriminated against him.

“When you allow police officers or law enforcement officers or troopers who engage in documented misconduct, substantial cheating misconduct, and they are still able to retire with their pension, honestly, the perception of that, it’s a slap on the wrist,” she said.

While state officials said that Oros admitted guilt, that’s not enough, Lewis said.

“He still gets to lay back. He can go to another police department if he wants to,” Lewis said.

“Until accountability starts translating into money in someone’s pocket, only then will you see real change.”

Oros could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.