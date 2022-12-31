HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Who says Hagerstown doesn’t have the New Year’s eve spirit? Despite a driving rain the city turned out to celebrate.

It was a fun night to welcome in the new year. Ten-year-old Zavier isn’t too stressed even about turning the calendar to 2023.

“I guess I’m looking forward to school a little bit,” he says. “Maybe my friends, stuff like that.”

Eight-year-old Caden’s only new year’s resolution: “just hang out with friends.”

The gathering at Hagerstown’s public square before the annual Krumpe’s Donut Drop was a blast for the kids.

Seven-year-old Lia says the best thing about New Year’s eve is “just being with my family.”

There was free hot chocolate for all and 5,000 free donuts! As for moms and dads?

“We’re having a great time,” says Becky Oyewamige. “All the crafts. All the activities. It is really fun.”

As a mom, any New Year’s resolutions?

“Spend more time as a family,” she says. Get out more, do more things outside.”

Just not outside tonight. The pouring rain this New Year’s eve was relentless. But no one seemed to complain. Everyone was determined to have fun bringing in the new year. And despite the downpour, this was a special New Year’s eve because covid forced the cancellation of the Donut Drop the past two years.