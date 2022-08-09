MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — On Tuesday a Mississippi grand jury declined to indict the woman whose accusation led to the lynching of teenager Emmett Till.

Activist Carlean Ponder and Co-chair of the Silver Spring Justice Coalition says America’s justice system has never condemned violence against Black people.

“It’s never been a common theme in this country to have legal accountability for White people who have caused significant harm to Black people,” said Carlean.

Ponder says even decades later, justice seems elusive in many cases when the victim is Black.

“I don’t know that anybody expected this woman to be held accountable in the sense that she was going to be sentenced to 25 years in prison or something like that,” said Ponder. “I think it’s more of a recognition that she played a very significant role in one of the most horrific and well-publicized lynchings in American history.”

Despite her disappointment in the grand jury decision, Ponder says she’s not deterred from the movement that started so long ago.

“That’s why we say black lives matter, and that’s why we have to shoot down the retort that all lives matter because all lives can’t matter, until black lives matter,” said Ponder.