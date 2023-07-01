ROCKVILLE, MD (DC News Now) — Peak Releaf found itself with extra business Saturday. Customers filled the store to take advantage of the first day marijuana sales for recreational use across Maryland.

“Some gummies, and some vapes,” said Bryan Ramirez, as he described what he bought.

Until Saturday, only about 163,000 people could legally buy marijuana in the state for medicinal purposes. The market now opens to roughly 4 million people.

Voters approved recreational marijuana in November 2022.

Peak Releaf is one of about 100 stores across Maryland that now sells recreational marijuana, and pushed for the change.

“I didn’t expect when I first got this license to get involved in the legislative side of things,” said Warren Lemley, Peak Releaf president. “I didn’t expect to be testifying in the Senate, and testifying in the House trying to fight for the rights of the people of Maryland.”

State regulators estimate recreational marijuana could generate as much as $600 million in sales during the first year.

Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Virginia in the summer of 2024, while Congress continues to block recreational marijuana in Washington, D.C after voters approved it in 2014

. after voters approved it in 2014