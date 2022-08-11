FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The community is reflecting on the life of Battalion Chief Joshua Laird who died in the line of duty a year ago.

On August 11th, 2021 Captain Joshua Laird died while fighting a large house fire in Ijamsville. He served 21 years with the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services. His wife Sara describes her husband as a selfless person who always put others before himself.

“It’s so important to me that his legacy is out there and his story because he was such a good human being,” said Sara. “So that’s my goal, to make sure that is carried on.”

Following his death, Captain Laird was promoted to the rank of Battalion Chief. Sara Laird says she met her husband Josh at only 17 years old and he also leaves behind their 2 daughters ages 15 and 13.

“It’s hard on them, but they also know that their dad would want them to go on and he would want them to do great things,” said Sara.

Sara says in her opinion her husband’s death could have been prevented if a product called CSST was not installed in the home.

“There’s reports that will come out,” said Sara. “The ATF has completed their report and I believe a direct quote from the cause and origin of that report is that the cause of the fire was a failure of the residential corrugated stainless steel tubing under lightning conditions.”

According to Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services, the investigation “was done by an external review committee, once it has been finalized they will turn it over to us.”