HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Federal funding for childcare programs is expected to expire in a few weeks if Congress does not act, leaving families and childcare providers on edge.

The Congressional Budget Office projects three million kids could be at risk. So, too, could be the nonprofits that depend on the funding.

“I pray and hope everything works out for the best,” said Karolyn Martin with Son-Shine Child Care Center. “Not only for the parents and center directors but for the kids.”

Childhood behavioral specialist Leia Cutter, who works at Apples for Children, said that without extending the federal programs, children are at risk.

“Kids need proper care in the proper environment,” said Cutter. “They’re going to be sent somewhere that could possibly be not as safe or not as constructive for them.”

The Century Foundation said 70,000 childcare programs could close entirely nationwide and providers may have to raise weekly rates from an average of $280 to $400 if federal funding falls flat.

“It would be a hardship for the families with less money for the childcare scholarships,” insisted Holly Starliper with Apples for Children. “[There would be] less money available to find affordable childcare that can help parents with their work and their schooling.”

“I hate to see the children lose out,” said Martin. “You know, to get quality care. They may have to end up with a family friend or neighbor. You just don’t know.”

Congress has a deadline of late September to act.