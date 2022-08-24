THURMONT, Md. (DC News Now) — Townhomes, daycare and an assisted living facility could be coming right across the street from Apples Church in Thurmont.

Mark Eyler has lived in this area his whole life. He’s not happy about the changes, and he’s not alone. He says a petition is floating around and he has already signed it.

“I have to say, I don’t mind that it would be some kind of development. I just wish it was smaller. That would put a lot of more traffic on this road and the roads around it,” said Eyler.

Kelly Duty, the town planner of Thurmont says this project was years in the making as part of the town’s growth plan.

“We have not had growth in over 15 years, so good, planned, controlled growth is important for a municipality,” said Duty.

Cross and Company, LLC. is the developer for the mixed-use, intergenerational community.

Daniel C. Cross, the principal, and broker says this area, in particular, is perfect for this type of development.

“The reality is new housing in America today needs to go where infrastructure exists to support it, so the presence of freshwater availability from the town, the presence of sewer capacity from the town and then again particular to this parcel. it was already designated by the town and had been for well over a decade as a growth area. that’s what brings prospective developers like me to the game and says yes, let’s take this open field and let’s make homes,” said Cross.

A public hearing is scheduled for next week where the mayor and board of commissioners are expected to vote on the project.