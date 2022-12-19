HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Hagerstown residents are divided about how they feel the downtown area is headed. Some residents said that although some things have improved, there are some bigger issues that have yet to be resolved.

“They’ve really improved the square and the buildings around that, Hagerstown native, Teresa Hawbaker said. “It’s very nice, but I don’t think they’re doing anything about the crime.”

Homelessness and drugs have been a problem plaguing the downtown area for years. But now it has gotten to the point where residents say they don’t feel safe being downtown after dark.

“I like what they’re doing to the Hagerstown downtown, but my concern is going down there at night and seeing a show or going to one of the restaurants like bulls and bears because it doesn’t sound very safe to me anymore,” Hawbaker said.

These issues have led to several small businesses relocating elsewhere. But for Donald Barnhart, who has owned Duck’s place in the downtown area for seven years, things have improved.

“There are more businesses going in restaurants and small shops,” Barnhart said. “You see more foot traffic during the day, especially on the weekends.”

Other residents said they thought more could be done to make the downtown area safer.

“Maybe some plain-clothed cops in different areas to watch for anything going on,” Hawbaker said.

“Hagerstown is doing its part,” Barnhart said. “It takes everybody, not just the people that live here, the merchants, the owners, everybody’s worked with each other, and it’ll get better.”

According to the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation, there were ten properties that underwent major reconstruction or were newly built in the downtown area.