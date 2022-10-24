HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Residents at the Walnut Towers in Hagerstown are fed up after both elevators in the building were out of order.

“It’s annoying, I can imagine that it would be a disaster for those who can’t,” resident Tristan Band said.

According to the Hagerstown Housing Authority which owns the building, a routine inspection was being performed on the two building elevators. Shortly after the inspection, the elevator malfunctioned.

“They completed the inspections and shortly after one of our elevators the drive board went up on it,” Executive Director of Hagerstown Housing Authority, Sean Griffith explained.

With one elevator broken and contractors inspecting the second, residents had to take the stairs.

“I had to carry them up five flights of stairs in order to get to my floor and I live on the fifth floor, Band said.

Although the building has passed all its usual inspections, residents tell me more work needs to be done.

“They need to devote some budget toward actually keeping the elevators and regular maintenance, regular repair, and if necessary, replacing them with something that works with something new,” Band said.

“We will have staff there that will help residents navigate the building and get them what they need while that while we’re repairing those elevators if that’s the case,” Griffith said.

Right now, one elevator is fixed and the other elevator should be running in the coming week.