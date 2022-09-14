Residents of Cascade, Maryland do not want a Dollar General store approved for construction across from the main gate to Ft. Ritchie.

CASCADE, Md. (DC News Now) — You may have heard of the expression “NIMBY,” or ”not in my backyard!” In the quiet community of Cascade, Maryland, residents are shouting it loud and clear.

Cascade sits on the Frederick and Washington County line and is the home to historic Fort Ritchie, a strategic training center during World War II.

“The beautiful scenic town of Cascade in this beautiful little rural mountain village,” is how resident Allison Severance described things — and she wants to keep it that way. She lives just a few yards from the fort’s main gate, but the rapidly expanding Dollar General chain of retail stores wants to build on the lot just across from the entrance to the former military installation, blocking the lush mountain view from Allison’s charming pottery studio.

“It’s quiet. It’s peaceful,” said resident Daniele Durning. “We have only one blinking light in this whole town. We have no franchise businesses. Everything is family owned.”

She has lived in Cascade her entire life and wants to protect the special character of her community. Despite the green light by the Washington County zoning board for the Dollar General project, residents may still have recourse.

Jill Baker with the Washington County Zoning Department said, “They can appeal that decision, then, to the circuit court of Maryland.”

Fort Ritchie has become an especially attractive location over the past year. An entrepreneurial developer has renovated housing and other structures on the property with specialty retail to protect the local character of the town.

Residents say there are enough big box and dollar stores close by they don’t need one right here in their quiet, historic, rural community. While Cascade residents may appeal the county zoning decision, it could take well into next year before a court can hear their case.