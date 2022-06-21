BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A retired 71-year-old teacher admitted he was in possession of child pornography in court Tuesday.

Richard W. Scherer lives in Depew, N.Y. but spent about 25 years as a teacher in Maryland for the Montgomery County Public Schools.

An investigation was opened into the retired educator after the group “Predator Poachers” posed as a 13-year-old girl on Instagram and chatted with him between April and June 2021. Scherer arranged to meet the 13-year-old at an Amherst Street store in Buffalo, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

On June 28, 2021, the 71-year-old arrived at the Buffalo grocery store and was confronted by the group posing as the young girl and notified law enforcement. Scherer was arrested and a search of his cellphone revealed an image of child pornography, the USAO said.

Richard Scherer pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr.

Scherer could spend a maximum of 20 years in prison and be slapped with a $250,000 fine.