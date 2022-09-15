the future for the Hagerstown Suns, like dozens of minor league baseball franchises, is up in the air.

HAGERSTOWN, MD (DC NEWS NOW) — After losing its decades-old minor league baseball franchise, the city of Hagerstown is now ready to play ball.

When the Washington Nationals Class A team, the Hagerstown Suns, fell victim to contraction of the farm system, plans for an indoor recreation center were set in motion on the site of the old ballpark. A developer has stepped in for a new baseball venue right downtown with funding from the Maryland stadium authority.

“The Hagerstown suns were the city of Hagerstown’s number one tourist attraction, drawing 100,000, sometimes 150,000. Our next largest one would be the Museum of Fine Arts or the Maryland Theatre, beautiful facilities,” said Dan Spedden, president of the Hagerstown Convention and Visitors’ Bureau

While Spedden sees the location of the new ball park as a boost to downtown businesses, he says the city anticipates such issues as traffic congestion and neighborhood noise on game days. Plans are in place to address them. The first pitch is set for May of 2024.