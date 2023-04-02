COLUMBIA, Md. (DC. NEWS NOW) –Nowadays, self-care is a hot commodity. Taking care of you is “in.”

Oftentimes, we may become so busy with life and taking care of other people that we neglect to sit down and relax and take care of ourselves.

According to the National Institute of Health, a few tips to get started in your healthcare journey include, getting regular exercise, eating healthily and trying a relaxing activity.

Over the weekend, I had the chance to experience ‘The Wellness Passport’ at The Pearl Spa, a wellness spa in Columbia, Maryland.

‘The Wellness Passport’ Itinerary

The experience began with them giving me an actual ‘wellness passport itinerary’ that showed each stop of my journey, beginning with a mind-body movement or meditation class, and into sessions in THE healing waters, salt session and the great abyss.

If you’re in the mood for an even better journey, you can upgrade to first class.

First Stop: Floating Meditation

Think meditation in a hammock. In this class, you will easily succumb to the moment and relax all of your cares away, but be careful, you may fall asleep, which is ok! Meditation will help you find ways to practice mindfulness and this class does just that.

Second Stop: The Salt Room

The staff at, The Pearl, are extremely kind and accommodating. I was led into the salt room, a tranquil experience that allows you to sit in a salt room, known for its healing properties of getting rid of colds, and improving sleep, amongst many other benefits. AND THEN… I was given a jade eye mask. Top. Tier. I sat for 45 minutes meditating, calming my mind and enjoyed being still.

Jade Eye Mask in the Salt Room

Third Stop: The Healing Waters

The healing waters were the most fun. Not only did I enjoy every amenity: The therapeutic hot tub, the cold plunge pool, the relaxation pool, the Vitamin C rainforest shower, and the Eucalyptus steam bath, which all have a list of benefits of their own, but I also got to meet some really cool people while doing it! A lot of people were first-timers at the spa like me and were taking it all in.

The Eucalyptus Steam Bath

Final Stop: The Great Abyss

The final stop might’ve been my absolute favorite because it was unexpected. I walked into a room that mimicked its name, THE great abyss. The lights were off, but I could see galaxy lights that felt like I was walking into space. There were two massage chairs sitting in the middle of the room. I was given a heated eye mask and a pair of headphones. The staff member turned the volume to about halfway up and left the room. It was as if I went on a journey through space and through the ocean at the same time. The chair vibrated to the music. Eventually, I could hear and think of nothing else but hear the music and feel the experience.

THE Great Abyss

I give the entire experience a 10/10.

Click this link, and use the CODE: “pearlguest” as a promotion code upon checkout for two complimentary mind-body movement classes.