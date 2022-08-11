PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find who killed a rideshared driver early Wednesday morning.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers were in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Dr. around 6:20 a.m. after they received call to check on the welfare of someone. When police arrived, they found 55-year-old Nesredin Esleiman of Silver Spring shot in a car. He died there.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the murder to call (301) 516-2512. People also can provide information anonymously through Crime Solvers. That number is 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Additionally, people have the option to contact Crime Solvers online or through the “P3 Tips” app. Refer to case number 22-0038272.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and indictment for Esleiman’s killing .