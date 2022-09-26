PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said troopers think road rage led to a shooting that took place Friday night.

Investigators said it happened between 10:20 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Two people were in a car, heading south on Interstate 295 towards the ramps to northbound Interstate 495, National Harbor, and southbound I-495. There was a fight between them and the driver of another car.

The person in the other car pulled a gun and fired a shot through their windshield, hitting the driver of the first car in his gut. The person who shot him kept going towards the northbound I-495 ramp.

The driver who was shot got onto the southbound I-495 ramp. Medics took him to Inova Fairfax Hospital in Virginia for treatment. The passenger in his car wasn’t hurt.

Troopers said the shot that him came from a silver, 4-door Volkswagen sedan with tinted windows. They’re not sure if the driver had any passengers with him.

Maryland State Police asked anyone who may have seen what happened to contact the Forestville Barrack at (301) 568-8101. Callers can remain anonymous.