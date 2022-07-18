ROCKVILLE Md. (DC News Now) — Few people in the DMV will forget the young man that was friends with Oprah co-wrote a book with former President Jimmy Carter and authored five volumes of poetry that landed him on the New York Times Best Sellers List. Mattie Stepanek lost his battle with a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy when he was just 13 years old.

On what would have been his 32nd birthday, there was a “Peace Day” gathering at The Mattie JT Stepanek Park in Rockville, Maryland. Jimmy Alexander was there and spoke to some of those in attendance and Mattie’s Mom, Dr. Jeni Stepanek… aka “Mama Peace”.