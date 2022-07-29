ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Rockville City Police Department said a $1,000 reward is available for any information leading to a conviction in an open animal cruelty case. The New Mark Commons community raised the reward in hopes of seeing this case closed as soon as possible.

On Sunday, July, 24 between 8 and 8:30 p.m. a Canada goose was killed. Four boys between the ages of 12 and 15 were seen in the area where noises of distress were heard and the goose was found dead. The boys were reported to have fled the scene shortly after.

Canada geese are protected under state and federal law, anyone with information is encouraged to call (240) 314-8933 or email Officer Mowell at FMowell@rockvillemd.gov.