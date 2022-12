ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — A crash between a car and bicyclist ended with one man in the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the crash happened on Rockville Pike near Talbott Street around 8:41 p.m. Police said that the bicyclist, an adult man, was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car that crashed with the bicyclist stayed on the scene.

Southbound Rockville Pike was completely closed as of 8:51 p.m.