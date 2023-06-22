COLORA, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said it had closed a section of Jacob Tome Memorial Highway (Route 276) in Cecil County in order to investigate and clean up a fatal crash.

The Maryland State Police and State Highway Administration were on the scene of a fatal crash on Route 276. Police said power lines had been knocked into the roadway, and as a result, traffic was suspended in both directions Thursday morning.

Dylan Edwards, 26, of Port Deposit Md, was found dead in a truck pulling a tanker trailer off the roadway after apparently crashing into power lines.

Around 2:15 a.m. State Police responded to reports of a crash on the northbound side of Route 276 at Cowan Road in Colora. On scene, troopers found the crash, and emergency medical personnel declared Edwards deceased.

Road crews were on the scene working to clear the power lines on both sides of the roadway. The roadways were expected to be closed through the morning.