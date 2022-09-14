WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Interstate 81 has increasingly become a major corridor for traffic traveling north and south. Safety has been a concern of the public for a number of years. However, those concerns have increased recently after a number of fatal accidents.

“It’s just a 12-mile stretch road, but you have 10 exits and interchanges, and with each interchange, you have that conflict between cars and trucks coming on and cars and trucks going off,” Jim Kercheval, the executive director of the Greater Hagerstown Committee, said.

Kercheval has played a big part in trying to get funding to support the widening of I-81. The task of widening the highway has been discussed for more than twenty years.

“It’s just two lanes wide, so without that third lane, you did not have a center lane for trucks, in particular, to ride in, Kercheval explained. “So they help avoid those conflicts of people coming on and off the road.”

A widening project would consist of four phases. The first phase from the Potomac river to route 63 is already completed. Phases two, three, and four would add additional lanes over the entire stretch of the highway in Maryland.

“The challenge has been for years has been trying to get that third lane not only for capacity, but really for drivers safety and, and 81 as over 30% truck traffic, which is it was designed for about 20%,” Kercheval said

But a bigger challenge according to Kercheval has been funding. Kercheval says he has put in several grants to go toward the project.

“Even if we get the award tomorrow, it’s still going to be several years so you can get phase two completed, but fortunately, we have the design on the way,” Kercheval said.

The Maryland Department of Transportation released a statement saying in part…

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is extremely concerned about any fatality that occurs on Maryland roads… Adjustments can be done from an engineering standpoint to increase safety on the roadway. We use the “Three e’s” of traffic safety – enforcement, education, and engineering.

Over the years, I-81 improvements have been the topic of numerous discussions but have failed to receive enough support to move the project forward.