FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — People are getting in the holiday spirit in Frederick with ‘Sailing through the winter solstice,’ an annual event that organizers say is more than just about a good time.

Every year, from November until March, boats fill Carroll Creek. At night, they light up and shine bright.

Some people visit from out of town making it their newest tradition, but it’s not just a light show, it’s for a good cause.

This year 28 boats representing 28 different organizations (like Key City Rotary and the Frederick Children’s Chorus) will be participating in a boat design competition to raise money.

Last season, more than $102,000 was raised for charity in the county.

If you want to make a donation, click here.