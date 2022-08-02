MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Take Santa Claus, add a bunch of horsepower and a number of his friends from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP), and what you get is a bunch of smiles and a Christmas celebration in July.

Santa and his friends paid a visit to patients at The Children’s Inn at National Institutes of Health (NIH), which supports the needs of children and families who are part of research at NIH, on July 22.

Santa arrived in a motorcade of police SUVs and motorcycles, waving to the children. They had the chance to check out the bikes and spend time with Santa who, as you’d expect, had a number of gifts for them.

To give things a little more of the holiday feel, there was snow at the event.

MCDP tweeted about the event:

Despite near triple digit temperatures, Santa and his friends from MCPD and the NIH Police Department arrived at the Children’s Inn on July 22, full of “Christmas in July,” spirit. Thank you to all who made it possible for so many to experience the magic & joy of Christmas.