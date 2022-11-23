FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — It’s officially the “season of giving.” One woman who owns a meal-delivery service in Frederick is doing just that.

“People started asking me if I would cook for them and go to the grocery stores when things are out of stock. I started this and it just got bigger and bigger,” said Sara Kephart.

Sara Kephart is celebrating the 2 year birthday of her business, Sara Kep’s Kitchen, a meal prep and catering service born out of the Covid-19 pandemic, driving miles throughout western Maryland to deliver meals.

Customers say her services have made their lives easier.

“My life has changed over the last 12 months dramatically. We had two of our older children living with us and now my husband and I are empty nesters. It allows me to order healthy meals that I don’t have to spend a lot of time prepping and with it just being my husband and me. It’s added a significant convenience to us,” said Sharon Brent, a customer at Sara Kep’s Kitchen.

Sara has a team of four people that help prepare healthy meals for the business, but she says sometimes they work tireless hours to get the meals ready for delivery.

“I wake up at six or seven, print my stickers to my grocery list shop and then I’m in this kitchen with my team starting at three,” said Kephart.

“Working for this company has allowed me to do the things I love and cook great food for the town I love. I think that we have an opportunity here to do a lot of amazing things for the community. It’s about time that you know we have a woman-owned small business in the area that is willing to give back, said Joseph Smith, an employee at Sara Kep’s Kitchen.

Sara also hosts special events where all of her proceeds go to local non-profits like the Frederick Rescue Mission, the Heartly House, and local fire departments—donating $500 last year.