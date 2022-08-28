MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — There’s a new Latina family-owned farm to table restaurant in Olney and it honors the owner’s late daughter.

Bernadette Rousseau and Vital Correia had plans for Scratch Kitchen & Bistro to be their daughter Angelina’s restaurant. But the same day they got the keys for the bistro, they also got a call that Angelina unexpectedly passed away.

“I think she would be very proud of both of us, because that was her dream… she wanted to do something with food,” said Correia, Scratch Kitchen & Bistro’s business partner. “She had her own online site that she was trying to sell food. That was a dream because she wanted her own place.”

Scratch Kitchen & Bistro also plans to embark on a profit sharing model so encourages an entrepreneurial spirit amongst their employees.

“People who you see in kitchens are black and brown people, Latinos and other folks… who usually don’t have a lot of opportunities to venture outside the kitchen,” said Owner, Rousseau.