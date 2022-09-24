SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News now) — Police said an unknown man attacked a woman and tried to rape her at her Silver Spring apartment on Friday.

The woman was entering her home in the 800 block of Northampton Drive around 10:30 a.m. when an unknown man attacked her from behind. They fought, and she told police that he sexually assaulted her. The man ran away after she screamed.

Police said that the man was wearing “a black ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and tan or gray cropped length pants.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 240-773-5400 or 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).