FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland.

The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick has been here since 1978, but this is its last week in business.

“I grew up on Sears,” said Sandra Forest. “We used to shop and my mom brought us and we’d buy our clothes, shoes, everything from Sears. Even appliances.”

With a little more than a week to go before closing for good, a few shoppers are taking the opportunity to make one more visit.

“I am looking to get out here and get some good deals on tools,” said Jim Cooper. “I always loved the tools when I was growing up and now I get some good deals.”

At one time, Sears was the largest retailer in the world. Now, fewer than two dozen stores remain in the U.S.

“I’m going to miss Sears as a whole from different things from buying appliances, tools — it’s a lot. So there’s not going to be another Sears when all is said and done,” said another shopper, Jason Owens.

Sears started in the 19th century as a mail-order watch company. It published its famous catalog soon after and opened its first retail store in Chicago in 1925. K-Mart bought Sears in 2005 but five years ago both companies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

And if you can get here by next weekend, discounts range up to 75 percent.