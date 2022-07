CAMP SPRINGS, Md. (DC News Now) — Police responded to a multi-car wreck involving a tractor trailer.

The crash happened around 8:05 p.m. on the Capital Beltway and Allentown Road in Camp Springs, Md., with one person trapped in their car. According to Prince George’s County Fire, one adult man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

