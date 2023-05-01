PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — With Senator Ben Cardin stepping down soon, an open Senate seat is likely to stir up a crowded primary in the blue-leaning state of Maryland. How do residents feel about this?

“This will be my last year as an elected official, I will not seek re-election,” Cardin said in a video with his wife that was released Monday

For some, Cardin’s announcement that came after more than 50 years of serving Maryland was bittersweet.

“[I’m] heartbroken in a way to see somebody that you’ve seen over the years to leave their post but also excited for the change that will come for him as he goes on to new endeavors,” said Kent Roberson, chairman for the Prince George’s County Democratic Central Committee.

“Ben took his job seriously. He looked at budgets, he looked at Medicaid and healthcare financing issues, and a lot of people have benefited from this serious attention. … It’s always a sad day when the number of serious Senators in Washington drops by one,” said Stephen Farnsworth, Professor of Political Science at the University of Mary Washington.

Who will live up to his legacy? Democrats are hoping the seat remains blue while Republicans want to see it flipped red.

“[Someone who] also advocates for the values that we here in Maryland hold dear to us, which include health care for all which includes expanding access to abortion rights, which also includes gun, stricter gun laws to ensure that our families and friends are safe, wherever they may go,” said Roberson.

“It would be interesting to actually see a Republican actually get into the legislature into the state Senate,” said Jesse Peed, Chairman for the Republican Central Commitee of Prince George’s County.

“Nationwide our biggest problem is of course the economy. I’d like to see somebody that would be a little more fiscally responsible, lower debt would be a big help in my opinion,” he continued.

Political expert Farnsworth sees some familiar names potentially entering the race.

“Among the possibilities would be on the Democratic side would be Congressman Jamie Raskin who represents Montgomery county. He’s rapidly become one of the most vigorous partisan voices in Washington, and particularly in Congress relating to the issues of January 6, and the issues of the law and the impeachment,” he said.

“Another candidate likely to run will be somebody who actually ran against Jamie Raskin a while back — Congressman Trone. You can also imagine County Executive Angela Alsobrooks running from Prince George’s, there is an opportunity that comes along very rarely,” he continued.

On the Republican side, Farnsworth said not to count out former Governor Larry Hogan.

“He was able to win in that very blue state of Maryland twice and so he would be a formidable opponent if he were in this contest,” he said.

“There’s always the question of whether somebody who was a moderate Republican and Maryland can win a primary and Maryland. I think one of the challenges that the Republicans in Maryland did face and you saw this in the last nomination for governor is that the people who are voting in the primaries are thinking more about who the most Republican candidate is, and less about who’s the most winnable candidate who calls himself a Republican maybe,” he continued.