FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Service plans were announced for Zachary Paris, who died in the line of duty after battling a three-alarm fire in a Pennsylvania home.

Another firefighter, Marvin Gruber, who worked for the Fire Company of New Tripoli, also died in the fire.

Paris worked as an Assistant Fire Chief for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 17 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Northwestern Lehigh Middle in Pennsylvania.

The memorial service for both Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber will be held at 2 p.m. at Northwestern Lehigh High School.

“We’ve been in Pennsylvania with other members of the division of Fire Rescue Services, working with the Paris family, ensuring that they’ve received the appropriate support. We’ve been working with the community Fire Company of New Tripoli and the other fire departments of Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, to make sure Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber are appropriately honored as the heroes that they are in their service to their community,” said Frederick County Fire Chief Tom Coe.

Paris began working for the Frederick County Fire Department in February of this year.