SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — An armed robbery resulted in a crash between several cars, a police cruiser and a Metro Bus that left several people injured.

Police were first called to the White Oak Shopping Center on Piney Branch Road around 2:41 p.m. on Monday. Officers said that the suspects drove off, resulting in a chase that ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into the back of a Metro Bus. One of the police cruisers that was following the vehicle crashed into the back of it.

Two men were arrested. A third man had to be extricated from the crashed vehicle. Police said they recovered a firearm.

Police said that no officers were injured and none of the passengers on the Metro Bus or any of the suspects had serious injuries.

Traffic was backed up in the area and there was a heavy police presence as of 3:54 p.m. Drivers on the app Waze were reporting standstill traffic on Georgia Avenue.

