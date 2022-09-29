HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — In this day and age, when technology is essential to completing homework from school or even making connections in the community, Sheehy of Hagerstown has stepped in with a generous donation of “hotspots” to the Washington County Free Library.

Sheehey recognized the need of so many households which rely on internet access to be prepared in the classroom, to apply for a job, make medical appointments or connect with a public or social services agency.

“A lot of people in Washington County still don’t have access to the internet through connections at home, laptops for school, they can take these hotspots to wherever they might need that connection,” said Sarah Nadeau, community partnerships librarian for Washington County.

“Back to school, people looking for work and not having access to the internet is a real concern, so we chose the library this month to donate some hot spots,” said Anthony Schifano with Sheehy Hagerstown.

The Washington County public library has eight locations in and around Hagerstown as well as a bookmobile.