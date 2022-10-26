HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — As part of their monthly commitment to give back to the community Sheehy Hagerstown donated $1,500 to the Hagerstown Women’s Club.

The Women’s Club auditorium is currently going under renovation, which has caused them to take a financial hit. The money donated will go towards funding the project and also help them with other financial debts.

“This check is just going to help immensely no matter how small or how big any check is, executive director of the Women’s Club, Linda Ogilvie explained. “We need it to pay down the loan that we have to take out to rebuild the building.”

The Women’s Club also just celebrated their 100th anniversary