Red Cross teams from Hagerstown, Md. are headed to Florida to help with relief efforts.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Hurricane Ian’s severity may have lessened since it first touched ground, but millions are counting on relief efforts. A Red Cross team from our area is on the scene.

The Shenandoah Red Cross has been carefully tracking forecasts from meteorologists for days, ready to hit the road.

“Our emergency response vehicle out of hagerstown will be heading down with two additional volunteers,” said Director Stacy McFarland.

McFarland has volunteers getting food supplies ready to head south.

Mitch Segal is coordinating relief efforts. He was working on loading hot meals onto trucks, and he and his team planned to be in Florida for days — if not weeks.

“We’ll continue to provide it while they get back on their feet or until they’re able to feed themselves or find shelter to do whatever it is they’re going to do to move forward,” said Segal.

McFarland explains her region’s efforts are well coordinated with Red Cross officials on the ground at the disaster site.

“The Red Cross nationally anticipates that we’ll have 3,000 volunteers in Florida by the middle of the weekend,” she said.

“The Red Cross keeps an eye with NOAA and the hurricane center well in advance of any hurricane landfall so we can prestage relief supplies,” she continued.

Days of meticulous planning here in Maryland go into the relief effort for the sunshine state.