ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a deputy with the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office died after the SUV he was driving rear-ended a tractor trailer, then was hit by a truck in Allegany County Tuesday.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Cumberland Barrack received a call about the wreck on Interstate 69 at Route 36 in Frostburg shortly before 7:25 p.m. Investigators said Corey Douglas McElroy, 31, of Friendsville, Md. was heading westbound in an unmarked Garrett County Sheriff’s Office SUV when the deputy hit the back of a tractor trailer. The crash sent the SUV into another lane where a truck hit the SUV’s driver’s side.

A Maryland State Police helicopter flew McElroy to Ruby Memorial Hospital in West Virginia where he died.

The Garrett County Sheriff’s Office shared a news release from Sheriff Bryson Meyers on its Facebook page. In it, Meyers said that McElroy was the father of two young children. McElroy served in the U.S. Marine Corps before joining the sheriff’s office.

Meyers said McElroy was heading home from the police academy to attend the graduation of a family member at the time of the crash.

Troopers still were looking into what caused the wreck.