FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) –The Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership of Frederick County, also known as SHIP, a partner of FCPS, is collecting hygiene items for students in need.

During November and December, SHIP is collecting hygiene items for Frederick County’s homeless youth through collection bins hosted by businesses and organizations throughout Frederick County.

Last year, more than 12,000 pounds of supplies were collected and distributed to students in need.

“One of the top reasons our students stop attending school is that they don’t have access to items like laundry detergent, soap, and toothpaste,” said Melissa Muntz, Executive Director of the SHIP of Frederick County.

“Proper hygiene is also an important part of staying healthy throughout the winter months. SHIP provides hygiene items to students experiencing homelessness to ensure that students can access education, giving them the tools to succeed as they reach adulthood,” said Muntz.

Drop-off locations are positioned throughout the county. For a full list of drop-off locations, visit the SHIP of Frederick County’s website.